His calls came after the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuah confirmed that DNA results had showed that the 4 kidnapped girls are dead.

According to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan, father of Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie the last girl to be kidnapped on December 21 2018, Alexander Kojo Koranchie told him that the president personally called to console them.

READ ALSO: 4 missing Takoradi girls confirmed dead after DNA test

"I was surprised that the President called though belated , he is the father of the nation and I cannot begrudge, I wish his call will have come earlier than this but all the same am happy he called and God knows best, downhearted Mr Koranchie revealed”.

Acting IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The IGP had said: "A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum".

The Police added that further investigations revealed that the girls were victims of a “serial kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”