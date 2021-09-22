Akufo-Addo to address UN General Assembly today

Nana Addo is expected to touch on two vexed issues confronting the world — ending the COVID-19 pandemic and redefining the post-pandemic economy.

He is also likely to reiterate his clarion call on the developed world to see the urgent need to ensure a fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among all nations, irrespective of their economic might, to deal with the increasing threat of the virus, which has been mutating.

Still on the pandemic, the President is expected to make a strong case for support for nations such as Ghana that have shown promising indication of manufacturing or replicating some of the vaccines and also putting themselves in good stead to deal with future outbreaks of viruses.

As the Chairman of ECOWAS, he is expected to make a strong case for support in fighting insurgents who are destabilising countries in the bub-region.