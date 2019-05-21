This tour comes after heavy rains flooded and destroyed a lot of properties across the Greater Accra Region yesterday.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) disclosed that two people lost their lives at Adabraka, a surburb in the city, during the heavy downpour yesterday.

The president is expected to visit dredging works on the Odaw River and the storm drain at Kaneshie First Light.

Nana Addo will be given a first-hand information on national capital’s flooding situation for appropriate actions to be taken.

The rain, which lasted less than three hours, left in its trail flooded streets and bodies.

Areas like Okponglo Legon, Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Avenor, Alajo, Haatso-Atomic, Okponglo and some parts of Kaneshie got flooded.