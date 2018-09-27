Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe


Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe

Tamakloe said the acclaimed undercover journalist has lost credibility and should not be taken seriously by Ghanaians as he doesn’t do genuine investigations.

  • Published:
Anas returns with another explosive documentary on street beggars play

Anas returns with another explosive documentary on street beggars

Maverick politician and stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has labeled ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a fraud.

He said Anas' modus operandi is fake and he can be influenced easily.

Speaking on Starr FM, the former boss of the Ghana Football Association said: "…the people of this country are not fools, at least I’m not a fool. He should give us a break with that fake so called investigations that he’s been making, he fake. I’m telling you that Anas is fake, initially people believed in him including myself, but he’s so fake."

Tamakloe said the acclaimed undercover journalist has lost credibility and should not be taken seriously by Ghanaians as he doesn’t do genuine investigations.

READ ALSO: 14 referees captured in the Anas video exonerated, 43 banned

"I mean how can you come out with such serious investigations and then you disclose it to people, in fact it was a topic for discussion on the air before it came out finally.”

 Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe play

 Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

 

Following his latest expose (Number 12) that has ousted the boss of the Ghanaian Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, Anas has come under criticism by some Ghanaians for his way of investigations especially by Kennedy Agyapong.

Nyaho also chided Anas for allowing the president, Nana Akufo-Addo; his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former presidents Jerry Rawlings John Kufuor, and some officials in government the first view of his documentary on alleged corruption in Ghana football.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Findings: Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President Findings Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President
Special Prosecutor: 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Expired Goods: NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items Expired Goods NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items
Foreign Aid: Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
Expired Foods Saga: NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby
Police Charges: NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault

Recommended Videos

Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service
Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
3 Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve,...bullet
4 Assault Charge Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagersbullet
5 Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah...bullet
6 Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal...bullet
7 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ -...bullet
8 Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were...bullet
9 Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6bullet
10 Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Justice VCRAC Crabbe
Last Journey Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to be laid to rest October 4
Protest Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads
Honour Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award
Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
Greenlight Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
X
Advertisement