Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe

Maverick politician and stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has labeled ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a fraud.

He said Anas' modus operandi is fake and he can be influenced easily.

Speaking on Starr FM, the former boss of the Ghana Football Association said: "…the people of this country are not fools, at least I’m not a fool. He should give us a break with that fake so called investigations that he’s been making, he fake. I’m telling you that Anas is fake, initially people believed in him including myself, but he’s so fake."

Tamakloe said the acclaimed undercover journalist has lost credibility and should not be taken seriously by Ghanaians as he doesn’t do genuine investigations.

"I mean how can you come out with such serious investigations and then you disclose it to people, in fact it was a topic for discussion on the air before it came out finally.”

Following his latest expose (Number 12) that has ousted the boss of the Ghanaian Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, Anas has come under criticism by some Ghanaians for his way of investigations especially by Kennedy Agyapong.

Nyaho also chided Anas for allowing the president, Nana Akufo-Addo; his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former presidents Jerry Rawlings John Kufuor, and some officials in government the first view of his documentary on alleged corruption in Ghana football.