Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoa

A 25-year old hairdresser has been shot dead by armed robbers in Kasoa, a municipality in the Central Region of Ghana.

Ama Bonsuwaa, as she was called, met her untimely death when she chanced on the robbers stealing from a nearby house.

Narrating the incident, the brother of the deceased said his sister, who also works as a housemaid to a neighbour, went to the neighbour’s house to do her daily household chores in the afternoon and met some armed men robbing the house.

He said when the robbers realised she could identify them, they killed her and dumped her body in a dustbin in the house.

He added that the owner of the house where Ama was murdered, Mr Kwaku Antwi, intimated that he came home only to find out that his house had been broken into.





He quickly went round the house only to find out that Ama's body had been put in a dustbin at the back of the house.

The body of Ama has since been deposited at the morgue pending investigations from the police.