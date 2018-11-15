news

It was quite humorous when the Minority jeered at the vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the presentation of the 2019 Budget and Economic Policy in Parliament today, Thursday, November 15, 2018.

The minority after the presentation broke into their own version of a song, singing out loud, "Bawumia, woyɛ guy guy".

After the presentation, the NDC MPs displayed white A4 sheets with the inscription 'Ahoky3r3 Budget, Hopeless Budget, Borrow Borrow Budget and Made-in-China Budget'.

During the presentation by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, they shouted on top of their voices which made the House momentarily unruly, apparently in disagreement of certain pronouncements made by the Finance Minister.

The theme of this year's budget is "A Stronger Economy, for Jobs and Prosperity". The budget represents the third of four budget statements of the government.

The Minister touched on some sectors of the economy. He said the government has allocated GH¢180 million to Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to focus on his core mandate of prosecuting corrupt public officials.

He also revealed that the government will give the seed capital for the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the country's debt has shot up. "The nominal public debt stock as of the end of September 2018 was GH¢170.8 billion, comprising external and domestic debt of GH¢86.6 billion and GH¢84.1 billion," he added.