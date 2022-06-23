Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to be named as a Director of National Cathedral

In a statement signed by Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral, responding to allegations by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) that two trustees – Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo and Bishop Heward-Mills – have been omitted as directors of the company at the Registrar-General's Department.

It said "Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo, the immediate past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has been indisposed since 2018, and so could not register. He is yet to be formally replaced as a member of the Board of Trustees by the President.

"Bishop Dag Heward Mill's registration materials, which are the Secretariat, came in after the registration as he had travelled out of the country.

"The Secretariat is awaiting the replacements of Rev Cephas Omenyo and the late Chairman, Most Rev Asante Antwi to the Board of Trustees. Once these replacements are made by the President, there will be a Board resolution to add their names, and that of Bishop Dag Heward Mills, to the list of Directors."

It stated that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is "a very committed and active member" of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

Earlier, Ablakwa revealed that the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil, stepped down as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Otabil was no longer a member of the body tasked with building the Cathedral, citing 'illegality happening' as the reason for his resignation, he said.

He said "There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them."

"The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well," he told Joy News.

Work on the National Cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractors RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

The site for the edifice, which is a 14.5-acre land next to the Parliament House of Ghana has come to a halt after the government spent about GH¢200 million on the project.

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resource office.

It stated that it was only complying with portions in the contract which enjoins them to mitigate costs since they were not receiving funds for the project.

Part of the letter reads "Due to the lack of payment from the National Cathedral of Ghana which has resulted in the project being suspended, RIBADE COMPANY LTD is required under the contract to mitigate costs."

"In compliance with such an obligation under the contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement.