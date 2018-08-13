Blame the church for Ghana’s corruption – Pentecost Chairman

Pulse.com.gh logo
According to Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the nation is rotting because there are “corrupt people in the church” who have decided to do the very opposite of what the Bible preaches.

The church must share the blame for the increasing rate of corruption in Ghana, the Chairman elect of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has said.

According to him, the nation is rotting because there are “corrupt people in the church” who have decided to do the very opposite of what the Bible preaches.

The Apostle said many churches in the country have lost their ways as pillars of truth and frameworks upon which all arms of Government looked up to.

Delivering a sermon at a farewell Service for District Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Koforidua, the Apostle bemoaned the inefficiency of churches to influence the lives of people in authority like it used to be.

“When Ghana is rotting, it is rotting because of the Church. If the nation is rotting let us blame the Church. The Corrupt People are in the Church. If you are corrupt and you are here, you are not part of the Church,” Apostle Nyamekye stressed.

“Sometimes we expect too much from Politicians when what all institutions are supposed to look up to is the Church. What can a Politician do, because that which is born of the flesh is flesh. There is nothing an unbeliever President can do in the midst of money.

“He doesn’t have the power to overcome these things, he doesn’t have the truth. They don’t have any idea of what is righteousness. They make laws but they can’t obey it because they don’t have the Power to subject sin.”

The Chairman elect of the Church of Pentecost, therefore, entreated members and all Christians to be agents of change and shining examples wherever they find themselves to help build a better country for all.

