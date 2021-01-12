The Council believes all Members of Parliament who were involved in the chaos must be sanctioned accordingly.

In a statement, the lawmakers involved in the scuffle must also apologise to the public for their untoward actions.

READ ALSO: Ghana is looking like a banana republic under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

NDC and NPP MPs clash in Parliament

“They have thoroughly disgraced themselves and should apologise to the nation, be reprimanded and disciplined by their parties and the disciplinary committee of Parliament for breaching the ethics of a Member of Parliament and disrespecting the legislature,” it said.

MPs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

This was after Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers during the process to elect the Speaker of Parliament.

The NPP legislator snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the NDC, sparking chaos in Parliament.

Some NDC MPs were also captured on camera kicking the ballot box while the scuffle was ongoing.

Furthermore, there confusion over sitting arrangements, with NDC MPs intentionally occupying seats meant for the Majority.

All these chaos led to the military being invited into Parliament’s Chamber in a bid to restore calm.

The Peace Council said it has since invited MPs from both NPP and NDC to encourage the use of “sobriety, moderation, temperance and common sense” in Parliament.