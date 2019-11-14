This was after the prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare wrote to the court pleading with it to adjourn the matter.

A lawyer defending Eric Kojo Dua, the main suspect, had at the last sitting requested psychiatric evaluation for his client claiming it was not usual for someone to brandish a gun and use it in that manner.

He told the court that he had known the suspect since he was a child and that he was a humble bloke and cannot fathom how he could have killed the policemen.

He suggested that the death of the accused person’s mother might have affected him and he (lawyer) thought an evaluation would put his suspicions to rest.

Kasoa police shooting Inspector Dzeamesi laid to rest

The suspect on August 28 shot and killed Sgt. Michael Dzamasi, a service driver, and L/Cpl Awal Mohammed – both personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) detachment at Kasoa in the Central Region.

They were said to be on Task Force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway when the main suspect, Kojo Dua, and the other three suspects (also on trial) on board an unregistered Toyota Camry blatantly ignored the signal of the officers to stop and sped off.

Other events led to Eric Dua shooting and killing both officers who had since been laid to rest.

The case has been adjourned to November, 2019.