This is new number is due 393 cases that were recorded across the country on Wednesday, June 17.

An update by the Ghana Health Service indicates that the number of recoveries which stood at 4410 on Wednesday, June 17 has shot up to 4468 due to some 58 recoveries.

No new death was recorded as the death toll remains 66 with 14 people now critically ill and four on ventilators.

Ghana now has 8,395 active cases from its latest update.

“14 cases are classified as severe and four are classified as critical that are on ventilators,” the Director of the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodi said.