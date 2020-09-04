The digital broadcast of the crusade is due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world.

The month of October 2020 would indeed be one to remember and it comes off for two days (29 and 30 October).

Destinies would be gloriously altered and lives transformed forever in an atmosphere for miracles.

Jesus Miracle crusade

These divinely orchestrated services are scheduled to hold for 2 days on social media platforms, some television and radio channels.

The crusade has the set time for the uncommon manifestations of the anointing. So come ready to experience Miracles, Healing, and Impartation.

The miracle crusade is organised by Morning Dew Family.

Credit: Raphael Yagley