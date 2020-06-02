President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, 2020, announced that religious bodies can now start open services.

But two of Ghana’s popular churches, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and The Maker's House, (TMH) have issued a directive to its members that the church will remain closed despite the announcement by the president.

The Markers House on Monday, June 1, noted that it will remain closed until sanctions on public gathering and worship are relaxed “some more.”

READ ALSO: The journey of Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's football legend who inked his name in world history

A statement by the Head Pastor of TMH, Michael Boadi Nyamekye, said the church will remain closed although churches are allowed to meet for an hour with not more than 100 people, considering its “congregation size, number of services required, the health of the active players in service and overhead cost, pressure on equipment and facility and the logistics to put in place i.e. writing of names per service and submitting it to the authorities, all the COVID-19 protocols.”

“I deem it fit to announce to you that TMH (Destiny Arena) will remain closed for some time until we have clarity and the sanctions relaxed some more,” the head pastor noted.

ICGC also in a statement on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, stated that it will continue to do virtual services and keep all its churches closed to the congregation.

A statement signed by Rev. Morris Appiah, General Secretary, said: “No ICGC local assembly shall be open to run in-person church services until so advised by the Presbytery."

All ICGC local assemblies will continue to fellowship together on-air and online as we join the General Overseer on Sunday for services as we do now."

“We are mindful of the need for our congregations to gather and worship freely and openly. However, the current situation demands that we also consider the health and safety of all congregants. I entreat you all to keep praying fervently for the church, Ghana, and the nations. I’m convinced we’ll come out of this better and stronger,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Pulse Editorial: Ghana's new worship regulation is a high leap of faith in her people

Meanwhile, two more persons have died of COVID-19 related death in Ghana, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

The death toll now stands at 38.

The total number of cases is now 8, 297 while the recoveries stand at 2,986. 17 patients are in critical conditions including one on a ventilator.