Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong


Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong

The former General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana said that it is inhumane to abuse people who do not ascribe to the same sexuality as another.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary, Christian Council play

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary, Christian Council

The former General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has said that it is wrong for people to abuse others who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) in Ghana.

Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong told Ghanaweb that it is inhumane to abuse people who do not believe in the same sexuality with you.

He further lambasted employers who deny prospective employees job opportunities or fire them from their workplaces because they ascribe to LGBT values.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son for GHS 100,000

“The only thing we will say is, this idea of attacking people, that we want to throw people away, that we want to maim people, that we want to abuse people for sexual preferences, shouldn’t be. You know, I’ve sacked you, I’ve denied you employment. That thing shouldn’t be,” he said.

He, however, indicated that the LGBT groups who tend to impose their culture on Ghanaian citizens must also refrain from doing so.

“But for same-sex union lobbying to impose on us that this is civilization, this civilization is for them, not for us.”

He also chastised the developed countries that only want to offer aid to Ghana based on its LGBT laws. He said the developed countries do not have to force their civilisation on African countries.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

“What we want for our young people is employment. If someone wants to help us, they must allow our young people into their markets. They should not drive away from our young people as bad people. You must help our migrant youth. We have Ghanaian youth who even if they have erred, they find themselves in Europe; you put them in chains in the next available flight to come and throw them away like criminals and you say you want to help us, in the name of human rights,” he lamented.

There have been calls by developed countries on their less developed counterparts to legalize homosexuality or risk losing assistance from them.

This caused pro-gay groups to lobby for the legalization of homosexuality in Parliament. However, Members of Parliament (MPs) have disagreed saying the act is not in consonance with the Ghanaian culture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Illegal Mining: 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu
Corruption: Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss
Listening President: Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
Child Trafficking: Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son for GHS 100,000 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son for GHS 100,000
Controversial Deal: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson
In Ashaiman: Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP

Recommended Videos

Local News: President Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard punches old man (VIDEO) Local News President Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard punches old man (VIDEO)
Rest In Peace Stacy: Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried Rest In Peace Stacy Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried
Free SHS: Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns Free SHS Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
3 Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil...bullet
4 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal of Board...bullet
5 Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse...bullet
6 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
7 Ofori Panin Fie Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homesbullet
8 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting...bullet
9 In B/A Man kills blood brother with stickbullet
10 Health Sector Ghana Medical Association calls of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Illegal Trade 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol
First batch of 435 Hajj pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj First batch of 435 pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia
‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo
Assurance ‘My govt will bring prosperity to Ghana’ – Nana Addo
Comedy Show Glo Lafftafest to set Accra on fire on Aug 12