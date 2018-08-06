Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong

news

The former General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has said that it is wrong for people to abuse others who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) in Ghana.

Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong told Ghanaweb that it is inhumane to abuse people who do not believe in the same sexuality with you.

He further lambasted employers who deny prospective employees job opportunities or fire them from their workplaces because they ascribe to LGBT values.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son for GHS 100,000

“The only thing we will say is, this idea of attacking people, that we want to throw people away, that we want to maim people, that we want to abuse people for sexual preferences, shouldn’t be. You know, I’ve sacked you, I’ve denied you employment. That thing shouldn’t be,” he said.

He, however, indicated that the LGBT groups who tend to impose their culture on Ghanaian citizens must also refrain from doing so.

“But for same-sex union lobbying to impose on us that this is civilization, this civilization is for them, not for us.”

He also chastised the developed countries that only want to offer aid to Ghana based on its LGBT laws. He said the developed countries do not have to force their civilisation on African countries.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

“What we want for our young people is employment. If someone wants to help us, they must allow our young people into their markets. They should not drive away from our young people as bad people. You must help our migrant youth. We have Ghanaian youth who even if they have erred, they find themselves in Europe; you put them in chains in the next available flight to come and throw them away like criminals and you say you want to help us, in the name of human rights,” he lamented.

There have been calls by developed countries on their less developed counterparts to legalize homosexuality or risk losing assistance from them.

This caused pro-gay groups to lobby for the legalization of homosexuality in Parliament. However, Members of Parliament (MPs) have disagreed saying the act is not in consonance with the Ghanaian culture.