Education Ministry reverses basic schools semester calendar to trimester

The Director-General, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement on Friday, January 21, 2022, announced new dates for the reopening of public schools from Kindergarten to Senior High Schools.

It said: "After further consultation on the issue, the Honourable Minister for Education has directed that the calendar for kindergarten to Junior High School for the current academic year should revert to the Trimester system."

As a result, the first term will run for 12 weeks from Tuesday, January 18 to Thursday, April 14.

Pulse Ghana

There will be about three weeks of vacation ahead of the second term, which begins from Tuesday, May 10 till Thursday, August 18.