According to him, Akufo-Addo should be speaking against the brutalization of Nigerian citizens in his capacity as ECOWAS Chair.

Several Nigerians have been protesting in recent days and demanding an end to Police brutality in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the military opened fire on some #EndSARS protestors at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

While protests against the shooting of protestors have been intensified on Twitter, nothing has been so far been heard from ECOWAS and the AU.

Mr. Amaliba, who is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), believes Akufo-Addo is sleeping on international issues.

“This president has been sleeping a lot on national and international issues. He should have spoken by now,” he said on TV3’s New Day programme.

“The president as ECOWAS Chair by now should be speaking, by now should be engaging with his counterpart in Nigeria.”

He warned that what is happening in Nigeria could happen in Ghana if leaders do not prioritise the needs of citizens.

“Ghana will need to take a cue from this. As politicians we need to ensure that what is happening in Nigeria does not happen,” the lawyer added.