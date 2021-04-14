RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko loses father

Authors:

Evans Annang

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has announced the demise of his father.

Dr Otchere Darko

Pulse Ghana

In a post on social media, he said the dad, Dr. Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko passed away on Monday, April 12.

Popularly known as Flashman, Dr. Otchere-Darko was born on June 8, 1937 and he was 84.

Check his post below

Gabby loses dad
Gabby loses dad Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

