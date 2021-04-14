Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko loses father

In a post on social media, he said the dad, Dr. Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko passed away on Monday, April 12.
Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has announced the demise of his father.
