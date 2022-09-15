Galamsey queen Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman — Lawyer reveals

Aisha Huang has been re-arrested for the same offenses on September 5, 2022.

Aisha together with three other Chinese nationals was brought before the court over charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.

The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.

The Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, turned down a bail application by the lawyers of Aisha Huang and will remain in police custody.

She is expected to appear before the court in the next two weeks after prosecutors got the court to extend a warrant of arrest permitting them to hold her in custody.

The extension will afford the police the opportunity to carry out their investigations.

Lawyers for Aisha Huang, who is accused of engaging in mining without a license, however, made a strong case for her to be granted bail.

They raised concerns about what they believe to be unfair treatment meted out to their client by state security, they questioned why their client was repatriated in 2018 over what they term a minor offense.

Effah Dartey has also accused the media of "overhyping" Aisha Huang's case.

He stated that the matter in court is a "small matter" that the media has put a premium on.

"My worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without a license. It's a small matter, it happens every day in Ghana. So I don't see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter. And it is that which is creating the problem and giving all manner of insecurity to the issue," he stated.

Earlier, the Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako revealed that Aisha Huang has a series of recorded sex videos involving 'big men' in the country.

He said she has a relationship with big men in the country.

Speaking on Joy Newsfile, Kweku Baako revealed that Aisha Huang uses sex videos to blackmail the big men in the country.

He disclosed that Aisha Huang was detained three times during the tenure National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He indicated that the galamsey queen always manages to have herself released because she's "powerful".

"This particular Chinese woman [Aisha Huang], I have it on record, was arrested three times during the previous administration, three times she was released, a very powerful woman who operates more within the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi.