Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice!


Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice!

The seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) first got married to Titilola Alakija in 1965.

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest

The former UN Secretary-General who passed away on August 8, 2018, has a lot of history in Geneva.

This includes finding love.

The seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) first got married to Titilola Alakija in 1965.

READ ALSO: You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan

They got divorced in 1983.

Nane Maria, the widow of former UN chief Kofi Annan, stands in front of his coffin in Accra on September 12

Nane Maria, the widow of former UN chief Kofi Annan, stands in front of his coffin in Accra on September 12

(AFP)

 

In her tribute, Titilola said that she met Kofi Annan “within a few hours of arriving in Geneva back in 1964.”

She described him as “a caring father and grandfather. No matter what, he always had time for us(his family).”

READ ALSO: This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral

Nane Maria with Kofi Annan play

Nane Maria with Kofi Annan

 

After the divorce Kofi Annan moved with his son Kojo Annan from New York to Geneva. During this time he was a single parent taking care of his son. His daughter Ama Annan was old enough to go to the boarding school.

Kofi Annan met his second wife, Nane Maria in Geneva and the couple married in 1984.

Nane Maria was married to him till his unfortunate demise.

