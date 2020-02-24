The Fund said an audit report released by the Auditor General's department mentioning the names of the Ministers cannot be true.

In a statement released by GETFund, they said even though the scheme is not for only brilliant but needy students, they haven't awarded any scholarship to a Minister.

The performance audit report on the administration of scholarships by the GETFund secretariat between 2012 and 2018, named some key ministers of state, Members of Parliament, lecturers, heads of institutions and associates as well as media practitioners as beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarships, which are meant for needy but brilliant students.

