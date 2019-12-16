The number of people set to arrive in the country has also increased significantly, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has said.

The Graphic Online reports that a total of over 200,000 arrivals are expected into the country for the ‘Year of Return’ programmes.

Speaking at a ceremony at Anomabo to inaugurate a tourist centre, Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi said international media coverage of Ghana has been greatly enhanced by the high profile visits the country has had in recent months.

READ ALSO: Nothing wrong with porn star visiting for Year of Return – Tourism Authority boss

Almost 1 million diasporans are expected in Ghana for the Year of Return

“There has been tremendous community involvement which has stimulated the local economy including hoteliering, tour operating and other related businesses,” the Tourism Minister said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

She further revealed that bookings for tour at the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles have shot up since November.

According to her, the Ghana Tourism Authority has also had indications of a 100 per cent hotel occupancy rate.

These and many more, Mrs.Oteng-Gyasi, said have helped to generate a lot of income into Ghana’s economy.

The Year of Return is government’s flagship programme, which is geared towards welcoming diasporans into the country.

A host of superstars have already visited the country in recent months, including Idris Elba, Michael Jai Whyte and Cardi B.

Meanwhile, over 200,000 more people from the diaspora are expected to visit Ghana this December for the government’s flagship ‘Year of Return’.