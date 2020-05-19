The Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed this in its latest update.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the GHS said Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count has also now risen to 5,918.

A breakdown of the 183 new COVID-19 cases, however, show that they were recorded in just six regions.

These are Greater Accra (108), Ashanti region (63), Volta region (7), Central region (2), Oti region (2) and Eastern region (1).

Meanwhile, two more persons have died from the novel Coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 31.