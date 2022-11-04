RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian MP proposes working 2 days a week due to high fuel prices

Andreas Kamasah

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has proposed that lawmakers are allowed to attend work only two days a week due to the high cost of fuel.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

According to him, it doesn’t make economic sense that the legislators attend parliament from Tuesday to Friday in these hard times when prices of fuel keep skyrocketing.

Recommended articles

While speaking on the floor of parliament, Ampem Nyarko said the house should consider sitting for longer hours, while reducing the number of working days.

“I went to the shop to buy something. When I came back three thousand Ghana cedis was my bill. I had two thousand one hundred, so I had to call my colleague to send me MoMo that I am avoiding using before I was able to pay my bill.

“So Mr Speaker, looking at the kind of business that we have, is it possible that we stay for six hours a day? Instead of coming for two hours then we go back. Even if it is eight hours we will be able to stay and do the business for two days. That way we can save Ghc500 on fuel every week,” he proposed.

READ ALSO: Nigerian police boss beats up female inspector for refusing to be his girlfriend

But Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu objected to the suggestion and termed it outlandish.

“The Member of Parliament calling for work in just two days in a week, Mr Speaker, that is a very apocalyptic declaration. I think that it’s an unfortunate call,” he said.

Currently, diesel is selling above 23 cedis a litre while petrol is almost 18 cedis, a development that has made the cost of transport expensive.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Trotro diaries

Man dies over ₵2 fare increment after brawl with driver's mate

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana is in crisis - President Akufo-Addo announces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo to address Ghanaians today on the cost of living crisis, ailing economy

Ghana cedi depreciates

Money doesn't like noise - President Akufo-Addo on Cedi depreciation against dollars, others