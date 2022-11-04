According to him, it doesn’t make economic sense that the legislators attend parliament from Tuesday to Friday in these hard times when prices of fuel keep skyrocketing.
Ghanaian MP proposes working 2 days a week due to high fuel prices
The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has proposed that lawmakers are allowed to attend work only two days a week due to the high cost of fuel.
While speaking on the floor of parliament, Ampem Nyarko said the house should consider sitting for longer hours, while reducing the number of working days.
“I went to the shop to buy something. When I came back three thousand Ghana cedis was my bill. I had two thousand one hundred, so I had to call my colleague to send me MoMo that I am avoiding using before I was able to pay my bill.
“So Mr Speaker, looking at the kind of business that we have, is it possible that we stay for six hours a day? Instead of coming for two hours then we go back. Even if it is eight hours we will be able to stay and do the business for two days. That way we can save Ghc500 on fuel every week,” he proposed.
But Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu objected to the suggestion and termed it outlandish.
“The Member of Parliament calling for work in just two days in a week, Mr Speaker, that is a very apocalyptic declaration. I think that it’s an unfortunate call,” he said.
Currently, diesel is selling above 23 cedis a litre while petrol is almost 18 cedis, a development that has made the cost of transport expensive.
