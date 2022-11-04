Ghanaian MP proposes working 2 days a week due to high fuel prices

While speaking on the floor of parliament, Ampem Nyarko said the house should consider sitting for longer hours, while reducing the number of working days.

“I went to the shop to buy something. When I came back three thousand Ghana cedis was my bill. I had two thousand one hundred, so I had to call my colleague to send me MoMo that I am avoiding using before I was able to pay my bill.

“So Mr Speaker, looking at the kind of business that we have, is it possible that we stay for six hours a day? Instead of coming for two hours then we go back. Even if it is eight hours we will be able to stay and do the business for two days. That way we can save Ghc500 on fuel every week,” he proposed.

But Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu objected to the suggestion and termed it outlandish.

“The Member of Parliament calling for work in just two days in a week, Mr Speaker, that is a very apocalyptic declaration. I think that it’s an unfortunate call,” he said.