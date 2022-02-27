Ghanaian students crossing Ukrainian borders have been abandoned - Ablakwa

Writing on his Facebook page, the lawmaker who is also the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration called on Ghanaian consular officials to reach out to the stranded compatriots urgently.

“Reports from Ghanaian students crossing Ukrainian borders into Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary since last night seems to suggest that they are on their own.

“We humbly appeal to designated Ghanaian consular officials to reach out to them ASAP.

“We recognize these are tough times but let’s do our best. Appearing to abandon our compatriots when they need us most cannot be an option,” Ablakwa wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, as the government of Ghana has begun evacuating Ghanaian nationals who are stranded in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released the contact details of persons who are on standby to assist evacuees.

The latest move was disclosed in a press statement released on Saturday, February 26 after the rescuing of the first batch of the students.

The statement also cautioned the public against persons posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.

Aside from the government’s efforts, the Church of Pentecost has also provided contact details of its branches and representatives in various countries bordering Ukraine for Ghanaians stranded in that country to seek refuge and assistance.

A flyer released by the church urges all Ghanaian nationals to call designated phone numbers in the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Ukraine itself.