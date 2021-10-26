RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death rises to 1,172

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that three more lives have been lost in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic taking the death toll to 1,172 since March last year.

COVID-19 death
COVID-19 death

Out of this, 38 of the cases are severe while 11 others are said to be in a critical state.

Recommended articles

According to the health authority, about 72 new cases were recorded, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 129,948.

A total of 126,813 people have either recovered or been discharged from treatment facilities.

It said the Greater Accra Region has the largest number of active cases about 1,328.

COVID-19 records
COVID-19 records Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accra is the second most expensive city in the world – Survey reveals

Vehicular traffic in Accra

Ghanaian graduates are miseducated; they only attend school for certificates – Joe Wise

Joe Osei Owusu

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Ghana to outdoor herbal medicines to cure COVID-19

Herbal medicine file photo