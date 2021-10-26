Out of this, 38 of the cases are severe while 11 others are said to be in a critical state.
Ghana's COVID-19 death rises to 1,172
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that three more lives have been lost in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic taking the death toll to 1,172 since March last year.
According to the health authority, about 72 new cases were recorded, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 129,948.
A total of 126,813 people have either recovered or been discharged from treatment facilities.
It said the Greater Accra Region has the largest number of active cases about 1,328.
