The country has a total of 46,060 recoveries and discharges.
There are only 466 active cases in the country.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 24,094
Ashanti Region – 10,977
Western Region – 2,969
Eastern Region – 2,412
Central Region – 1,928
Bono East Region – 781
Volta Region – 672
Western North Region – 638
Northern Region – 547
Ahafo Region – 527
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region – 315
Oti Region – 242
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19