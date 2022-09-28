RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GNFS - six officers injured in Dormaa-Berekum collision

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A road crash on the Dormaa-Berekum road on Tuesday, September 27 injures six officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who are currently receiving treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital in the Bono Region.

Ghana National Fire Service
Ghana National Fire Service

According to reports, the officers were on emergency assignment to respond to a collision on the Dormaa-Berekum road when their vehicle got involved in a crash on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Read Also

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1, Timothy Osafo-Affum, the cause of the crash in which the vehicle of the fire officers somersaulted, is not known yet.

GNFS
GNFS Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Agya Koo

Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

The suspects confessed killing the victim for money ritual

2 arrested in connection with murder of 25-year-old for money ritual