According to reports, the officers were on emergency assignment to respond to a collision on the Dormaa-Berekum road when their vehicle got involved in a crash on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
GNFS - six officers injured in Dormaa-Berekum collision
A road crash on the Dormaa-Berekum road on Tuesday, September 27 injures six officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who are currently receiving treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital in the Bono Region.
Read Also
In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1, Timothy Osafo-Affum, the cause of the crash in which the vehicle of the fire officers somersaulted, is not known yet.
Pulse Ghana
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh