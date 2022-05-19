Govt sets up 3-member committee to find solution to Bulgarian Embassy land saga

This move comes as an outcome from the meeting between the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria with accreditation to Ghana, Yanko V. Yordanov and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor in Accra.

The Minister said: “You will recall that Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta recommended that I use my good offices to find an amicable solution to this issue and this is what has culminated to this meeting with the Bulgarian Ambassador.”

“I look forward to building a relationship that goes way beyond the land matters into discussing bigger issues.”

The Minister expressed his profound gratitude to the Envoy for his leadership, sense of solidarity and corporation and on behalf of the Government and people of Bulgaria.

Pulse Ghana

The Minister also thanked the President for showing tremendous skill and diplomacy in his leadership and his involvement in dealing with the matter.

He assured the Envoy that the desire of the President Akufo-Addo in solving the matter is one that he in his capacity as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, will follow through to the letter.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, Yanko Yordanov thanked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the President of the Republic for their personal intervention and commitment in resolving the impasse between the Bulgarian Embassy and the Private Developer.