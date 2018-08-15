Pulse.com.gh logo
Govt to lift ban on small-scale mining; roadmap to be announced


Mining Sector Govt to lift ban on small-scale mining; roadmap to be announced

The Nana Addo government placed a ban on all small scale mining activities across the country after assuming power over a year ago.

File Photo play

File Photo

Government is set to lift the ban on small scale mining in the country, with the scheduled announcement of a roadmap on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The move was geared towards limiting illegal mining operations, popularly known as galamsey, which were polluting water bodies and destroying lands across the country.

However, government has now announced that a Road Map for the lifting of the ban on small-scale mining will be out on Thursday.

A statement signed by the Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei, said the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining has completed the roadmap.

According to her, the committee, led by Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, will outdoor the roadmap towards the lifting of the ban on Thursday.

This will bring an end to the one-year ban on small scale mining, whiles also regulating the activities of Small Scale Miners and guiding their operations in the country.

Read the full statement below:

