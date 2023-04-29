ADVERTISEMENT
GWCL: Residence of Weija cautioned to evacuate over excess water spillage

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has served a caution to residents living around the Weija dam and its environs to evacuate the area as it will soon begin spillage of excess water from the dam.

Weija Dam

In a letter to forewarn residents of any possible disaster, the GWCL noted that the level of the dam as of Friday, April 28, 2023, was 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft hence it will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above the maximum.

“With the onset of the rains, Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the public, especially citizens living downstream of the Weija Dam, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the dam any time soon. The Management of GWCL is by this release sounding a word of caution to inhabitants downstream to evacuate the area to forestall any eventuality”.

“The level of the dam as of Friday 28th April 2023 is 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft. The dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster”.

“The Municipal Assembly has also been informed to desilt the estuary to enable easy flow of the water into the sea and to clear heaps of refuse along the course of the river. The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Security, Chiefs of Weija, Ogblogo, Tetegu, Weija, Gbawe, opinion leaders, and all stakeholders including institutions and organizations who have properties downstream have been informed of the development and current situation at the dam,”

Communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope, and surrounding communities.

The letter signed by the PR and Communication manager of GWCL, Stanley Martey reads that the public should pay heed to this exercise to avoid a reoccurrence of the disaster.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
