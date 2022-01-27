Speaking on TV3, he said the government is taking steps to pay them adding "My empathy to them and I want to assure them, if you have been paid all these months and you have five months outstanding please have patience, the government will tackle it."
Afenyo-Markin begs NaBCo trainees to have patience over 5-months allowance arrears
Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Member of the Parliament for the Effutu constituency, has pleaded with beneficiaries and trainees of the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) to exercise patience with the government over their 5-months allowance arrears.
Some Ghanaians employed under the NaBCo who have not been paid for some months threatened to stage a nationwide demonstration over unpaid allowances.
Months into the programme, the recruits have not been paid but the government claimed they have received their stipends regardless.
The disgruntled NaBCo recruits said they have worked in various fields for months without any allowance from the government.
They said allowance for the past five months had not been paid, and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the relevant stakeholders to intervene.
