He said the modern way of a coup isn't like afore because there's no bloodshed but rather the abstraction of an inept regime that the denizens have come to an entelechy that the regime has nothing to offer the country especially when the regime is corrupt.
I prefer being in a country with a coup without bloodshed — Afaglo
Novihoho Afaglo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, has added his voice to the latest military coup in Gabon, as the continent has been plagued by military takeovers in recent years.
He stated that African bellwethers are mishandling the resources for their gains.
In an X post, Afaglo who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he prefers being in a country with a coup without bloodshed than a country with democracy with countless bloodshed and massive corruption.
Coups in Africa
The African continent has become a hotbed of military coup d'états, a situation that has left many security analysts and Africans worried.
The latest military overthrow of Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba's government by the Central African country's soldiers brings the number of both successful attempted coup d'états in Africa to a frightening eight (8) between 2020 and 2023 alone.
A group of soldiers in Gabon announced on national television the seizure of power, the cancellation of the elections due to allegations of fraud, and the arrest of several prominent government figures.
