This years edition of the annual event is themed “Choose to Challenge” which indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change".

It has been celebrated in various parts of the globe including Ghana where various accomplished women have been sharing their stories to inspire other women.

Speaking on the day, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has entreated the government of Ghana to implement policies that will address the country’s gender disparity.

The President of the Lordina Foundation admitted that the roles played by females in various occupations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic have been commendable, hence the need to “push for greater reforms to promote the interest of women and protect them from all form of violence.”

Her husband, former President John Dramani Mahama added his voice to the call for gender equality, saying an empowered woman is a sine qua non for Ghana’s development.

According to him, an empowered woman is one “who knows her strength, contributes to our socio-economic development, nurtures and shapes the destinies of the younger generation, and gives herself in selfless service to humanity.”

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo who has also underscored the need “to adopt pragmatic measures to help close these inequalities” said the Covid-19 pandemic has deepened the gender inequality.

“Indeed, building an inclusive and resilient society in tandem with the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and achievement of the 2021 IWD theme calls for unity and focus, both by women and men in Ghana and yonder.

“A challenged world is, indeed, an alert world. Therefore, everyone must truly embrace the challenge by making the International Women’s Day the focal point to contribute their quota, actively, to make a positive difference for women,” she added.