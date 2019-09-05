He said the Nana Akufo-Addo led government has opened gateway for its appointees to loot from state coffers.

“It is as if it is open season on the National coffers, so every Tom, Dick and Harry is helping himself with the public coffers,” he said.

Citing the National Youth Authority, Power Distribution Service and the Public Procurement Authority scandals and how the government has dealt with it as a clear indication of the President’s failure to tackle corruption in the public sector.

Kwakye Fosu said the mere admission that government handed over a GHC22 billion asset like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to an entity with dubious credentials like the Power Distribution Service (PDS) should be enough evidence for heads to roll even before investigations into the issue commence.

“What it means is that people slept on the job, they allowed the ball to pass and in addition to this we have heard nothing about the outcome of the investigation,” he noted.

Comparing the two major political parties’ willingness in fighting corruption, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the NDC has showed more readiness to tackle the social canker.

“Look at the Victoria Hammer case, even though I have a difficulty finding what she said to be wrong because expressing an aspiration is not a sin, the former President fired her within the course of 24 hours”.