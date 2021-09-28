It’s nonsense to say Hopeson Adorye went to the US because of Twene Jonas – Owusu Bempah barks

The controversial convener of the ‘Fixing The Country Movement’ was responding to reports that his colleague Hopeson Adorye was sent to the United States by the government to track down Twene Jonas.

“We recently went to America and we were there on a specific mission but some offshoot emerged with people alleging that president has sent people to go after Twene Jonas.”

“Who at all is Twene Jonas for this government, serious as it is, to send someone to go and expose him for whatever reason? Reports alleging that we were on the streets of America and have taken videos and posted same on social media about him are nonsense. To hell with that. No one has the time to do that,” he added.

He is particularly livid at bloggers who he said were posting his photos and linking the same to the video in which Adorye is seen and heard ‘exposing’ the fraudulent lifestyle of Twene Jonas. He maintained that Jonas was at no point a part of their trip or on the agenda at their gathering in Manhattan. According to him, Adorye was having a Facebook Live session unrelated to Jonas when a question about him came up, hence the detour to address the unrepentant government critic.

“It is useless and utter nonsense for people to say we were in the United States to haunt Twene Jonas,” a visibly angry Owusu Bempah charged.

In the said video, Adorye alleged that Twene Jonas had lost his job as a parking lot attendant in New York, adding that he was wanted for deportation by immigration officials.