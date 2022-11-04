RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ve not been arrested nor under Arrest – Sosu denies reports

Andreas Kamasah

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has rubbished reports that he was arrested by the police for reckless driving.

Francis Xavier Sosu
Francis Xavier Sosu

According to the lawmaker who happens to be a lawyer too, he was only “cited for traffic offences yesterday, Thursday, November 3 2022 on my way from Parliament to an event in the Constituency”.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said that news reports about his arrest and his car being impounded were inaccurate.

“This morning, I was in the La Court to have the matter dealt with.

“I am currently in Parliament performing my parliamentary duties,” Sosu wrote on Friday, November 4, 2022.

He accused the Ghana Police Service of mischief, saying they just wanted to dishonour him at all costs.

“It seems to me that the news of my arrest is more important to the Ghana Police Service than their core mandate. For instance, how many persons were cited for traffic Offences yesterday?

How many of them are in the news? Please, let’s get serious as a country!”

Earlier reports suggested that the legislator was arrested after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the Airport in his V8 vehicle with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users.

It was also reported that he was charged with the offence and was expected to appear in court to answer for the offence.

