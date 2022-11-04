I’ve not been arrested nor under Arrest – Sosu denies reports

In a post on his Facebook page, he said that news reports about his arrest and his car being impounded were inaccurate.

“This morning, I was in the La Court to have the matter dealt with.

“I am currently in Parliament performing my parliamentary duties,” Sosu wrote on Friday, November 4, 2022.

He accused the Ghana Police Service of mischief, saying they just wanted to dishonour him at all costs.

“It seems to me that the news of my arrest is more important to the Ghana Police Service than their core mandate. For instance, how many persons were cited for traffic Offences yesterday?

How many of them are in the news? Please, let’s get serious as a country!”

Earlier reports suggested that the legislator was arrested after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the Airport in his V8 vehicle with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users.