Ignore video circulating on social media; I've not visited Ejura – Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

John Mahama has denied claims on social media that he has visited the recent violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.

John Mahama
John Mahama

His comments come after a video of Mahama visiting some patients at a hospital has surfaced on social media with some NDC activists claiming he has visited Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.

Mahama in a Facebook post denied the report and "The video circulating of my visit to injured persons in a hospital is an old one and has no link to current developments in Ejura."

Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister is expected to make public the names of the committee to work on the public inquiry into the Ejura killings as ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The committee has ten days to submit its report.

A statement signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021."

"The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, i.e., by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo," the statement added.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

