Ignore video circulating on social media; I've not visited Ejura – Mahama

Mahama in a Facebook post denied the report and "The video circulating of my visit to injured persons in a hospital is an old one and has no link to current developments in Ejura."

Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister is expected to make public the names of the committee to work on the public inquiry into the Ejura killings as ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The committee has ten days to submit its report.

A statement signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021."