Jean Mensa and her deputies run to Supreme Court to halt impeachment proceedings

It comes on the back of the movement’s petition to the President to have the leadership of the electoral management body relieved of their post over the inability of the residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) to vote for a representative in Parliament.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his Pressure Group petitioned the President to remove from office the EC Chair and her deputies following the inability of the people of SALL to vote in the 2020 parliamentary election.

The EC officials, in their writ filed at the Supreme Court, alleged that Barker-Vormawor has published contents of the petition seeking their removal in the media contrary to Article 146(8) of Ghana’s constitution.

This provision states, “All proceedings under this Article shall be held in camera, and the Justice or Chairman against whom the petition is made is entitled to be heard in his defence by himself or by a lawyer or other expert of his choice.”

The three EC officials are therefore asking the Supreme Court to rule that the alleged publication precludes the Chief Justice from dealing with the petition.

They want the Chief Justice restrained from determining, dealing or having anything to do with the petition.

Currently, SALL, which is in the Guan district, has no representation in Parliament after contentions over its inclusion in the Oti Region following its creation.

Some residents of Akpafu, then in the Hohoe Municipality, even boycotted the referendum that endorsed the creation of the Oti Region.