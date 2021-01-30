According to him, it’s a shame that lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) voted against the proposal.

The said proposal was made by the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, who wanted government to absorb the fees in public tertiary institutions this year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the proposal was shot down when it was put to a voice vote on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Reacting to this, Dumelo, who lost in the Aywaso West Wuogon parliamentary election last December, said he was disappointed with NPP MPs for not supporting the proposal.

“It’s a shame NPP MP’s voted against the suspension of tertiary fees,” he wrote on Twitter.

“COVID-19 has affected many businesses negatively hence the inability for families to afford fees for their wards. Students risk deferring this semester.”

Currently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP both have 137 seats in Parliament, but the NPP is the Majority group after forming an alliance with the sole independent candidate in the House.