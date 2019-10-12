The University of Ghana (UG) student has since come out to apologize for her actions in a video posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile the United Nations Students Association Chapter of UG has said it will reconcile the two students inline with its mandate.

Here are rare photos of Karen Jacqueline:

Karen: See photos of Legon student who assaulted her boyfriend

Karen: See photos of Legon student who assaulted her boyfriend

Karen: See photos of Legon student who assaulted her boyfriend

Karen: See photos of Legon student who assaulted her boyfriend