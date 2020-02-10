According to him, he wants the culprits to be punished per the law but frustrated over the delay of the trial by the Accra High Court.

"Our sentiments are our sentiments. The law is the law. Even though this is what we wish, the law says otherwise, even though we saw close to 100 people, the law says only 14 people will face trial and we are very shocked and surprise how the trial was delayed," Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd) said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"I'm pleading with the court to make sure the speed up prosecution and jailed all the people who were involved in the mob-action," he added.

Major Mahama was Commander of about 100 officers who were sent to the Denkyira Obuasi township to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining.

He became a national hero following the callous manner in which he was killed by the very people he had been deployed to protect.

Mahama was given a state burial and the government resolved to cater to his wife and two children with the establishment of Mahama Trust Fund which is currently before parliament.

He was promoted posthumously to the full rank of Major by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he attended the one-week remembrance ceremony of the late soldier.