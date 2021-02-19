According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, the contract between the company and the government of Ghana must be probed.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the evasive answers from appointees who were directly related to the deal smacks of an attempt to cover up illegality.

The motion by the Minority is expected to be moved when the House resumes next month.

The North Tongu MP also accused the government of breaching section 41 of the PPA act, fees and charges act and section 11 of the Health Institutions and facilities act in the award of the contract to conduct testing at KIA.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The move by the NDC MPs follows the failure of about four ministerial nominees who appeared before the Appointments Committee to speak to the details on the contract which costs passengers $150.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was first to decline knowledge followed by the former Foreign affairs minister then former deputy Attorney General and then former deputy health minister Bernard Okoe Boye.

Former Minister for procurement Sarah Adwoa Safo stated at her vetting that she was not involved in the process that led to the award of a government contract to Frontier Healthcare Services – the company conducting COVID-19 tests at the Kotoka International Airport.