The association said the government lacks direction and a road-map to solve unemployment in the country.

The unemployed graduates currently known as the Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana said the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCO) which was initiated by the current administration has not helped the youth.

"The truth is, we are gradually losing faith in the unemployment intervention programmes being championed by this administration, as they seem not to provide any clear panacea to the remediation of the unemployment situation in the country. The point is, government’s strategy to dealing with the problem is not working effectively," the association said in a statement.

The association said the introduction of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo), Planting for Food and Jobs, One District-One Factory, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plans (NEIP), Youth in Afforestation, and other interventions have not been able to help resolve the situation because "it is implemented without proper strategies and exit plans, [therefore], more of the youth in the country continue to seek unavailable jobs."

The unemployed graduates citing examples to buttress their point, stated that: "In 2018, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has created 1,096,404 jobs while a survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and released in 2017 unveiled an unemployment rate a little higher than 1.2 million persons representing 11.9 per cent. This revelation by the sector Minister misleadingly showed that the government reduced unemployment by 90 per cent in 2017/2018. But this is clearly not the true representation of the situation, because things continue to get tougher. The continuous increase in the unemployment numbers is so alarming that, if we do not dare to tackle it with all the seriousness it deserves, it could become a threat to our national security."

The association observed that hitherto the roll out of policies by the government also called on the president to desist from short-term job interventions "with few months to elections, ostensibly to win votes."