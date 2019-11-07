The envoys are;

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Khalidi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Ghana,

Mrs. Joana Tarnawska, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Ghana,

Michael Wimmer, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ghana

Nana Addo receives letters of Credence of four envoys

Wendell Vincent Carlton De Landro, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Ghana.

In his welcome remarks, Nana Addo congratulated the new envoys on their appointment and assured them of Ghana's continued support to further strengthen bilateral relations with their respective countries.

He stated that Ghana was ready to engage in various cooperation that would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

He assured the envoys of the support of the country in the discharge of their duties and also wished them a successful tour of duty.