The purpose of the encounter is for the president to answer questions on his stewardship in the last 3 years.

The meeting will be the third since assuming power as the 5th President of the fourth Republic.

The President is expected to speak about the performance of his government in areas of economy, governance, health, education, security among others, and what he is doing to turn around the fortunes of the country.

The meeting will also afford journalists the opportunity to ask the President key questions they which he hasn’t sufficiently addressed at various forums and also know about his plans on the economy and the lives of many Ghanaians.