According to him, Mahama is having sleepless nights over the programme.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, the MP who doubles as the Communications Director of the NPP said "he [Mahama] doesn't have a message on free SHS... One thing worrying John Mahama, something which is giving him sleepless nights is the fact that he couldn’t implement free SHS policy under his tenure. Even E-blocks he couldn't complete... and these are the people who want Ghanaians to vote for them again".

His comments come at the back of Nana Addo who said Ghanaians will not entrust power into the hands of Mahama and the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

He said the NDC is determined to cancel the Free Senior High School policy if it wins power.

Speaking at Bolgatanga SHS, Nana Addo said "I know that there are people in this country who don't want this policy, who have been campaigning against this policy. They are dreaming that they are going to come back to power to cancel the policy."

However, Mahama has hit back at his critics who said he will reverse the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme if he wins power in 2020.

He stated that he is determined to make secondary education a beneficial and qualitative to all in the country adding that the policy is "underpinned and guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and it cannot be reversed by any government" adding that the "Free SHS is here to stay".