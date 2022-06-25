RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo’s pledge to God is a national pledge – John Kumah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has said the pledge made by President Nana Akufo-Addo to build a national cathedral to honour God remains a national pledge.

To this end, Dr. Kumah believes the general public cannot expect the President to use his own money to build the national cathedral.

It will be recalled that Akufo-Addo made a promise to God to erect a national cathedral after winning the 2016 presidential elections.

While works on the project have already begun, several controversies over procurement processes and the money involved have emerged in recent months.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, however, the Deputy Finance Minister said the pledge made by Akufo-Addo was a national pledge.

“If the President makes a pledge, it is also a national pledge. We cannot expect the President to use his own pocket money,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kumah also shrugged off criticism of the national cathedral projects, insisting a lot of lies have been peddled to turn the public against the government.

“There is so much propaganda…people are throwing in all sorts of things including lies. I just recently heard that we paid some $50,000 to Sonnie Badu for his appearance on one of the fundraising events for the National Cathedral which turned out to be false. He has come out to deny it.

“I believe people are doing this to cause disaffection for the National Cathedral,” he added, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Emmanuel Ayamga

