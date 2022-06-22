National Cathedral: Nana Addo won't listen to me if I advise him — Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Speaking to Johnnie Hughes on TV3, Dr. Nyaho said "I know him [Nana Addo] very well, what will get me crazy is to take a phone, advise him and he will not take my advice.

"Let me just fast track back, I will give an example, when Kuffuor became president, not long after that the stadium disaster happened, May 9, I was not even in government, that was the early part, he came up with a committee and the committee, one key person from the North I thought should be a member of the committee but was not there.

"You know what I did, I picked a phone and called Kufuor, he picked it and we discussed the issues, Kufuor that I said was not the right person to lead the country at that time, I advised him and he listened."

He continued that "If I tell President Akufo-Addo that if you want to build a cathedral tell the people exactly what the cathedral will be for, let the people know that the cathedral will not come from state coffers, let the people know that the cathedral is going to be built by you."

"That was the initial conversation but unfortunately it is changing. The sad thing is that the clergy is in support of this, the individual loses confidence in its spiritual leader, that is the end of this country so the clergy must be above all, they should be able to tell Akufo-Addo that is what you told us from the beginning, go by it, but they haven't," he added.

There are many controversies surrounding the government's decision to build a National Cathedral.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other critics, the NPP government is hiding behind the project to engage in corruption.