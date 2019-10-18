The party expressed its condolences and surprise at the unrelenting rains that have plagued the Upper East Region in the past weeks.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC also expressed dismay at the slow pace of government in sending relief to the victims.

READ ALSO: We need quality, not quantity - CJ fires back at law students

The National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO) estimated that 28 people have died and thousands have been displaced.

READ THE FULL NDC STATEMENT BELOW

The National Democratic Congress has learnt with shock and sorrow the loss of several Ghanaian lives and the massive destruction of property in recent days in the Upper East Region. We mourn with the bereaved and sympathise with the injured, as well as console those whose properties have been destroyed in this unfortunate turn of the weather.

While it is virtually impossible to prevent natural disasters, we believe that the government has a duty to immediately alleviate the suffering of affected citizens and bring relief to the people.

The NDC has found out that on Monday, 14 October 2019, there was a heavy downpour that capped several days of torrential rains in several communities in the Upper East Region, in particular, Bawku, Builsa North and South, Bongo, Kasena Nankana East, Garu Timpane and numerous other communities.

In all, 28 persons have been confirmed dead. Several farms have been submerged under floodwaters, several houses have collapsed and countless numbers of our fellow citizens have been rendered homeless. In addition, numerous persons sustained injuries linked to the collapse of buildings and are currently receiving treatment in some medical facilities across the region.

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

In all of this, it appears that NADMO has been overwhelmed, notwithstanding the fact that early warning signals had been given by the Meteorological Service. As a result, government officials are merely pouring out needless lamentations and their overall response to this tragedy has been slow.

It may be recalled that in 2016, the NDC-controlled Parliament took concrete steps to adequately resource NADMO to prevent and mitigate disaster, by re-enacting the NADMO Act (Act 927, 2016,). One key intervention in the new NADMO Act was the establishment of the Disaster Fund which was aimed at adequately resourcing NADMO to deal with disasters in the country.

Unfortunately, upon assuming the reins of power in 2017, President Akufo-Addo has failed to implement the new NADMO law by operationalising the disaster fund. Clearly, the vision of the NDC to put NADMO on a sound footing to deal with disasters took a nosedive when NPP assumed office. The NDC, therefore, calls on the government to implement the NADMO Act without any delay, as the unpredictable weather may portend dangerous times ahead for all our countrymen and women.

We hold the hands of our fellow citizens in these times of sorrow and mourning, and assure them that a future NDC administration would do all in its power to employ the resources of the state to limit to the minimum the loss of lives and the destruction of property. As politicians, that is our overriding duty: the protection of life and property.

May the Almighty Himself comfort and soothe your losses.

Issued on Friday, 18 October 2019

Signed

Hon. SAMUEL OFOSU-AMPOFO

National Chairman