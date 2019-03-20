This decision was arrived at in consultation with the funeral committee of the NDC.

A Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, told Class91.3FM that “on Thursday, we are going to have a church service at the Legon Botanical Garden”.

The ceremony should have taken place on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, but the parties involved chose to delay it to allow sufficient time to prepare for the event, as well as the final funeral and burial ceremonies.

Dr. Adjei died on March 12 and he was 76 years. He was the NDC Chairman from 2005 to 2014 and he was the Majority Leader in Parliament from 1998 to 2000.